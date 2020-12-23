Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.12. Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$14.72 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally Hip Technologies Inc. (THP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.