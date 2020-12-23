Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (TOT) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on January 29th

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TOT opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £475.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. Total Produce plc has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.94.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

