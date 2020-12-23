TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 731.2% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $296,258.14 and approximately $14.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000174 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

