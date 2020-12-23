Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $219.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.46 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $272.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $926.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 80,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 7.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

