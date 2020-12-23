TitanSwap Price Reaches $0.65 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $188,838.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00344340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00030205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002204 BTC.

TITAN is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

