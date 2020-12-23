Tidex Token Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $795.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00138105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00689586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00381463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00106013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00065614 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

