Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.91. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$273.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

