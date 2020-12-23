thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

TKAMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.