Thomas Tu Sells 1,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Tu sold 3,500 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $237,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $131,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at $476,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,451,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.