ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.00

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 72.28 ($0.94), with a volume of 164543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of £76.99 million and a PE ratio of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

