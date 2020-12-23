THETA Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. THETA has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $141.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Bithumb and Huobi. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00318223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.02205359 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Upbit, DDEX, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, IDEX, Gate.io and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

