The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $632,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $205,877,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.