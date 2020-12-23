The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,942.00

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,942 ($25.37) and last traded at GBX 1,942 ($25.37), with a volume of 1194749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,933 ($25.25).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,148.67 ($15.01).

Get The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,704.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,369.09.

In other news, insider Engelbert Haan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

About The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.