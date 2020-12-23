The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $201.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.49. The stock had a trading volume of 394,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,309. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $317.72 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,106 shares of company stock worth $20,252,651. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

