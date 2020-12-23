The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman Sells 1,947 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DIS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,343,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,781,309. The company has a market cap of $308.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.92.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.