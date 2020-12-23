The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $945.54

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $945.54 and traded as high as $999.37. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $991.00, with a volume of 546,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 945.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.

In related news, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £97,800 ($127,776.33). Also, insider Richard Akers sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.25), for a total value of £14,843.64 ($19,393.31).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.