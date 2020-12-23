The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.22. 25,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,251. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

