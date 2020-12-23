The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $415.60

The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.60 and traded as high as $436.00. The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) shares last traded at $432.50, with a volume of 178,211 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 376.14. The company has a market capitalization of £520.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71.

About The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

