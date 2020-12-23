The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Repurchase Plan

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HIG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

