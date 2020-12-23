The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $54.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.07.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.39. 44,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,407. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after buying an additional 2,493,639 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after buying an additional 1,478,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 882.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 723,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,668,000 after buying an additional 649,880 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 787,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,022,000 after buying an additional 461,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

