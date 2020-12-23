The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,763,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,086,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 74.85% and a negative net margin of 1,952.65%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

