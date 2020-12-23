The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $291.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

NYSE GS opened at $250.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $209.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $260.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 294,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $2,444,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

