The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $75,229.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

