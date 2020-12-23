The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Up 6%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 760,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,049,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $723.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Children’s Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

