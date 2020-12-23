The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 820,989 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth about $14,108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 586.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 626,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 659.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 614,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 2.35.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

