The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $71.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

BKGFY opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

