Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 19 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $724.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 21 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $740.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,553.02.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $609.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $623.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.61.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $581.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,469.52.

On Monday, November 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $579.99 per share, with a total value of $10,439.82.

On Friday, November 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $549.85 per share, with a total value of $7,697.90.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.25 per share, with a total value of $10,264.75.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $700.00 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $838.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Pacific Land Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.50.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

