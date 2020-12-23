TENT (TENT) Price Down 4.5% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $183,101.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00142505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00705436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00146782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00375938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00106057 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,170,120 coins and its circulating supply is 31,093,028 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

