Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.51. Approximately 1,705,826 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 895,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Get Tenable alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tenable by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.