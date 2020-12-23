TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.22 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. TEMCO has a market cap of $5.22 million and $1.29 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00681755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00123123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00101362 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

