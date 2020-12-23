Telos (NYSE:TLS) PT Raised to $33.00

Telos (NYSE:TLS) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda purchased 441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.