Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 7%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.32. 7,774,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 5,451,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $451.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tellurian by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.