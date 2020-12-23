Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $378.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.07.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

