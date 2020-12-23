Tekla Life Sciences Investors to Issue Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $105,612.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,482.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $108,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,766.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.