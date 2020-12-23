Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Dividend of $1.60 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

HQL stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $108,186.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 131,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $105,612.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,482.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

