Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $318.44 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $318,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 319,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 30,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

