Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.68

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 8270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSHA shares. ValuEngine raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $1,680,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $2,598,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $17,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $132,000.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

