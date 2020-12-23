Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.