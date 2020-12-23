Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 4,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

