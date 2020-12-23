Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

TPR stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,027 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,866,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

