TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.46

Shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) (LON:TALK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.46 and traded as high as $99.95. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) shares last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 3,089,027 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 103.25 ($1.35).

Get TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides telecommunications services to consumers and business to business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers fiber, broadband, landline, TV, and mobile services under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. Its products include HomeSafe, a home filtering service for residential customers; WorkSafe that provides protection for internet devices to business customers; SuperSafe, which offers protection from viruses and malwares; CallSafe, a security feature that screens inbound calls; and TalkSafe, a way of identifying a customer when they call using their voice.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.