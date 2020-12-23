Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.53. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $205.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $550,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100,185 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

