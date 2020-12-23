T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives $3.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTOO. BTIG Research initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 161.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 50,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,675. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $168.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

