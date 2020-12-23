Syscoin (SYS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.94 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $32.72 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00447884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,731,659 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

