Syntropy (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $77.65 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $77.65 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00342184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.