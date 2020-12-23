SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SVMK were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at $17,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 648,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,794 shares of company stock worth $794,108. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.