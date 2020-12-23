suterusu Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. suterusu has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00324245 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002006 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,038,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

