Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

