Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) vs. Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Head to Head Analysis

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surge Components and Universal Security Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Surge Components has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surge Components and Universal Security Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surge Components $32.49 million 0.36 $2.04 million N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments $14.80 million 0.47 -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Surge Components has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Surge Components and Universal Security Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surge Components 2.37% 7.86% 4.94% Universal Security Instruments -39.43% -80.21% -43.07%

Summary

Surge Components beats Universal Security Instruments on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and Website. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

