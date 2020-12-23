Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Separately, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SMCI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.